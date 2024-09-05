Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 114.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $312.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

