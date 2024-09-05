Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,034,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,199,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 130.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.49.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

