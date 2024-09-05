Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

