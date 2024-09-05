LayerZero (ZRO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $355.55 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $355.55 million and $85.69 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for $3.23 or 0.00005724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LayerZero has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.20406067 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $95,766,023.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

