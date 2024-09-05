Lear (NYSE:LEA) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 15.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,929,000 after purchasing an additional 946,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lear by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,746 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lear by 9.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,754,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lear by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,721,000 after acquiring an additional 153,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lear by 36.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,726,000 after acquiring an additional 504,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

