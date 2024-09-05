Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Liberty Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 63.9% annually over the last three years. Liberty Energy has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of LBRT opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758,813 shares in the company, valued at $55,893,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,497,199.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,280,831 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

