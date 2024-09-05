LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 209.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

LIQT stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.