LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 9.4%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 12,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 22,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 277.31%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.