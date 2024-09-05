Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 57.06 ($0.75) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 61.72 ($0.81).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

