Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 56.33 ($0.74).
Get Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.