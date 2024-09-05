Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE LMT opened at $574.78 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $578.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

