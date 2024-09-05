Loop Capital Trims Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Target Price to $7.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 254,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,032. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $455.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

