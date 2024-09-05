Lowery Thomas LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after buying an additional 1,539,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,717,000 after buying an additional 984,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,143,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,601. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

