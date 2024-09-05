Lowery Thomas LLC Buys 3,846 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,569,000 after buying an additional 430,134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $58.85.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

