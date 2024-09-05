Lowery Thomas LLC Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lowery Thomas LLC cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 15.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $12.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $732.77. 40,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,125. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $800.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $750.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

