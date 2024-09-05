Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 7,267,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 32,668,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 669,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 43,149 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

