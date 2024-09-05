Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $326.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $326.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.0 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.85. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 736.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

