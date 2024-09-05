Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $257.70 and last traded at $257.39. 304,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,132,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.51.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $329.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

