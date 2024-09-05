Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Get Lyft alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LYFT

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,497 shares of company stock valued at $392,157. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.