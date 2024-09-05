Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $13.98 million and $245,129.63 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008274 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,582.67 or 1.00007678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000328 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $237,689.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

