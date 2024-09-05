Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,734,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,069,924 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.38% of Manulife Financial worth $653,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 79,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2,351.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,529,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,860. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.