Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MFC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 114,213 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 795.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 217,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 193,343 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,867,000 after purchasing an additional 737,203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2,913.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 83,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,846,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.