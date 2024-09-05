Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given a C$39.00 Price Target at Barclays

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) received a C$39.00 target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.18.

Shares of MFC traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The firm has a market cap of C$65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.06. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$37.58.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of C$12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6883768 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,474.85. In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$414,439.23. Also, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total transaction of C$81,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,474.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,821 shares of company stock worth $2,455,596. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

