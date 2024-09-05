Maple Leaf Foods Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$21.52 and a 1-year high of C$29.53.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.6993939 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Maple Leaf Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total value of C$114,500.00. 39.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.