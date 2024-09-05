Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in IDEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in IDEX by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in IDEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $200.39 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.27 and its 200-day moving average is $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

