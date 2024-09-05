Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,118,000 after buying an additional 123,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Elevance Health by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,800,000 after purchasing an additional 110,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,412,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.7 %

ELV opened at $547.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $533.60 and its 200 day moving average is $526.15. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

