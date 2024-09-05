Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $302.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $308.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

