Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,029 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

