Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $362.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.71 and a 200 day moving average of $324.27. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $371.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

