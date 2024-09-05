Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $221.80 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.59.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

