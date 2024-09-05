Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:AZO opened at $3,162.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,052.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,993.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AutoZone Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
