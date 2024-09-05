Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $207.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $208.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.09.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

