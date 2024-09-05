Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 766 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

