Mattern Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.5% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $330.64 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.38 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

