Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CEO Sells $595,716.03 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 135,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $595,716.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,083,196 shares in the company, valued at $18,006,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MTTR opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Matterport by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 31.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Matterport by 3.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 168,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 23.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Matterport by 21.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

