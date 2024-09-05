Maverick Protocol (MAV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.70 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $71.19 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,378,357 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 379,378,357.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.18595303 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $3,751,209.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

