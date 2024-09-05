Mayfield Childcare Limited (MFD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on September 25th

Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.34.

Mayfield Childcare Company Profile

Mayfield Childcare Limited engages in operating long day childcare centers in Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern East, Australia.

