Mayfield Childcare Limited (MFD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on September 25th

Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Mayfield Childcare Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.34.
Mayfield Childcare Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mayfield Childcare
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why the Recent Drop in Palantir Could Be a Perfect Buying Moment
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Agilent Technologies Thrives From the Forever Chemicals Crackdown
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How Starbucks and Airbnb Fit Buffett’s Winning Stock Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Mayfield Childcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfield Childcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.