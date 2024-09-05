Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,194 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.99. 5,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,482. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.82 and its 200-day moving average is $184.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

