Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Shares of CGUS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.03. 24,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,851. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

