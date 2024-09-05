Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after buying an additional 3,892,110 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $163,910,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,339.3% during the fourth quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.