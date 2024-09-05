Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.52 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 60,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $855,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $109.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.