Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $141.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,577. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.48. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

