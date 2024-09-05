Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,869,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,413,042,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 876,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,605,032 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $22.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $923.86. 492,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $895.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $826.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

