Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,569 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $554.75. The stock had a trading volume of 255,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,804. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $478.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

