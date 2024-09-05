Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,775 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.97. 23,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,402. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

