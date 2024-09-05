Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 664,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $271.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,672. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $278.24. The company has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,519,460 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

