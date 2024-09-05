Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,190,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $642,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $298.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

