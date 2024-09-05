Merck & Co., Inc. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 37,483 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average volume of 26,573 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.64. 5,567,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,584,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average is $125.20. The company has a market cap of $303.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.