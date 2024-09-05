Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 13.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.9 %

DEO stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.27. 114,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,052. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.06.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

