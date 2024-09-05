Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after buying an additional 582,503 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VHT traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,028. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

