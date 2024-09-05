Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

